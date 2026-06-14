Karnataka's new scam economy: How cybercriminals exploit social media and encrypted apps

<p>For the longest time, threat actors and cybercriminals relied on dark web forums to access or buy the kits and tools needed to carry out online attacks and <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/cybercrime">cybercrimes</a>. That has now changed, and for the worse.</p>.<p>From recruiting accomplices and purchasing cybercrime or malware kits to contacting potential victims, cybercriminals are increasingly relying on social media platforms and messaging applications. Many of these offer end-to-end encryption, a boon for ordinary users but an ideal shield for threat actors.</p>.<p>According to data reviewed by <em>DH</em>, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/karnataka">Karnataka</a> police have, since 2025, taken down 465 suspicious groups on Telegram, 61 on WhatsApp and 268 on Facebook, along with 15 accounts on Instagram.</p>.Bengaluru logged 17,561 cybercrimes in 2024, over 50% of top cities: NCRB.<p><strong>Platform misuse</strong></p>.<p>While the general public relies on these platforms to stay connected, cybercriminals are exploiting them to carry out various types of fraud. One of the main scams plaguing the city is fake stock market or cryptocurrency investment fraud, otherwise known as pig butchering.</p>.<p>By creating fake groups on encrypted messaging platforms such as WhatsApp and Telegram, scammers lure victims into fraudulent investment schemes by promising returns of 500% to 1,000%. These groups, which impersonate genuine investment firms and host hundreds of members, allow scammers to carry out large-scale fraud over several months, police officers said.</p>.<p>Scammers also exploit Facebook and Instagram to post business advertisements using professional-sounding phrases such as “business partner”, “serious candidates only” and “long-term partnerships” to appear genuine.</p>.<p>That is just the tip of the iceberg. Apart from offering pirated content, Telegram has increasingly emerged as a retail forum for cybercrime tools on the surface web.</p>.<p>Scammers use it to sell malware kits, offer mule accounts for rent to launder the proceeds of cybercrime, recruit mule account handlers and provide sophisticated tools such as APK fraud kits. Basic spyware, phishing tools and complete banking fraud kits are also sold, while scammers use the platform to connect with users and recruit them into their networks.</p>.Britain's new MI6 dark web portal to attract spies from around the world.<p>Earlier, accessing such illicit tools required specialised applications and proxies to enter the dark web.</p>.<p>“The most commonly used apps for these purposes are encrypted messaging apps such as WhatsApp and Telegram, where retailers of criminal services operate within closed and trusted groups,” Pronab Mohanty, DGP, CID and Cyber Command, Karnataka, told DH.</p>.<p>“Encrypted apps are very difficult to scan using tools. Law enforcement may rarely ‘penetrate’ these chat groups. Usually, the crooks avoid using ‘open’ apps such as Instagram and Facebook, as these can be surveilled more easily,” he said.</p>.<p><strong>Bottlenecks</strong></p>.<p>Multiple cybercrime investigators told <em>DH</em> that getting social media intermediaries to take down such groups remains challenging. Despite improved response times, by the time a nodal officer navigates the procedural delays, cybercriminals may have already closed the groups and moved elsewhere.</p>.<p>While the Cyber Command is actively tracking “mule herders” to identify mule account networks and dismantle money-laundering operations, stopping scammers from exploiting social media and messaging platforms remains an uphill battle.</p>.<p>“It is unfortunately true,” Mohanty said. “But in recent times, especially after the formation of the Cyber Command, there has been seamless coordination with national agencies such as the Indian Cybercrime Coordination Centre (I4C) and the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), and the process of blocking criminal websites has been hastened.”</p>.<p>For instance, the Cyber Command recently took down more than 8,750 URLs linked to cricket betting in a single day, just before the IPL final.</p>.<p>“However, there has been considerable apathy and resistance from intermediaries in ensuring compliance. There is no panacea for this, and any improvement in compliance will be incremental,” Mohanty said.</p>.<p>According to Mohanty, it is difficult to stop cybercriminals from creating identical groups, pages or websites through what are known as “mirror” URLs.</p>.<p>“But nowadays, powerful AI-driven tools are available that can continuously trawl the internet and spot these ‘mirrors’ almost as soon as they are created. The Cyber Command used such a tool to target cricket betting websites and URLs in real time with great success. Some intermediaries do try to cull fake and synthetic content, but not at a scale sufficient to stop such activities, unfortunately,” he said.</p>