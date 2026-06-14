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Karnataka's new scam economy: How cybercriminals exploit social media and encrypted apps

Police have, since 2025, taken down 465 suspicious groups on Telegram, 61 on WhatsApp and 268 on Facebook, along with 15 accounts on Instagram.
Last Updated : 14 June 2026, 07:21 IST
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Published 13 June 2026, 21:06 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaPoliceSocial mediaDark webPremium

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