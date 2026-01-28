Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Karnataka's oldest freedom fighter H Nagabhushan Rao passes away

The mortal remains have been kept at his residence, Parishrama, between 6th and 8th Main, Malleswaram 15th Cross, until 5 pm on Wednesday, his family said.
Last Updated : 28 January 2026, 10:45 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 28 January 2026, 10:45 IST
Karnataka NewsFreedom fighterDeathobit

Follow us on :

Follow Us