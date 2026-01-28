<p>Bengaluru: Born on June 20, 1921, in Thirthahalli, Shivamogga district, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/bengaluru/pension-denied-to-102-year-old-freedom-fighter-karnataka-hc-imposes-fine-of-rs-1-lakh-1192708.html">H Nagabhushan Rao</a> was inspired by the freedom movement while still in high school. Influenced by the ideologies of Mahatma Gandhi, he participated in the non-cooperation and the Quit India movements, alongside stalwart freedom fighters like Shanthaveri Gopala Gowda, Kadidal Manjappa, Doreswamy Iyengar, Goruru Ramaswamy Iyengar and EN Kittappa Gowda. </p> <p>Rao played a key role in the non-cooperation movement by taking away post boxes and cutting the British communication cables. </p> <p>An employee of Hindustan Aeronautical Co Ltd, he was dismissed from the job over his involvement in the freedom struggle. He was also jailed during the freedom struggle. </p>.Karnataka Ameer-e-Shariat passes away.<p>Rao was honoured with a copper plaque and awards from the central and state governments. </p> <p>In 2023, Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot honoured Rao as part of the 77th Independence Day celebrations and the anniversary of the Quit India Movement. </p> <p>The mortal remains have been kept at his residence, Parishrama, between 6th and 8th Main, Malleswaram 15th Cross, until 5 pm on Wednesday, his family said. </p>