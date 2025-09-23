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Karnataka's poultry business cracks as egg prices tumble on export woes

Prasanna N, general secretary of the Karnataka Poultry Farmers and Breeders Association (KPFBA), said that the impact had been severe.
Last Updated : 15 March 2026, 20:50 IST
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Published 15 March 2026, 20:50 IST
Karnataka NewseggPoultry

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