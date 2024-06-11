Karnataka’s power demand touched historic high during summer

Bengaluru: The summer of 2024 recorded a drastic increase in demand for power in Karnataka.
According to data from the Energy Department, the peak demand for the state stood at 17,220 MW on February 12 and the highest average daily consumption in the state stood at 332 Million Units on April 5.
In a statement, the department said proactive measures had saved Karnataka from witnessing power cuts since the state was also running low on power production owing to a drought.
“To meet the energy demand, the government of Karnataka has made sincere, consistent and continuous efforts to ensure the required amount of power in the state grid. These efforts included the state negotiating to exchange surplus power with other states during specific hours,” the statement said.
The department added that thermal power stations in the state have also been run to the maximum capacity to meet the huge demand. The three thermal power stations cumulatively produced close to 22,000 Million Units of power last year, it said. “Since the monsoon failed, the state saw a summer-like situation right from August 2023, and as a result, the demand went up drastically. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had directed us to ensure there is no load shedding during summer and we have stood by it,” said K J George, Energy Minister.
Published 10 June 2024, 23:48 IST