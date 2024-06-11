Karnataka’s power demand touched historic high during summer

The department added that thermal power stations in the state have also been run to the maximum capacity to meet the huge demand. The three thermal power stations cumulatively produced close to 22,000 Million Units of power last year, it said. “Since the monsoon failed, the state saw a summer-like situation right from August 2023, and as a result, the demand went up drastically. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had directed us to ensure there is no load shedding during summer and we have stood by it,” said K J George, Energy Minister.