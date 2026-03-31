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Karnataka's Railway Action Committee seeks approval for Ballari–Siruguppa–Sindhanur and Lingasuguru new railway line

The delegation apprised the Minister that if the new line is constructed from Ballari to Sindhanur in the first phase, the distance between the two places would be reduced to just 70 km.
Last Updated : 31 March 2026, 17:00 IST
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Published 31 March 2026, 17:00 IST
RailwaysKarnataka NewsBallari

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