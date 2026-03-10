<p>Bengaluru: Karnataka is facing a budgetary gap of Rs 79,532 crore to meet Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) even as its performance on key targets like malnutrition, quality education and gender equality is low, the 5th State Finance Commission has said.</p><p>The commission's report for the 2026-30 period was tabled in the Assembly on Tuesday.</p>.Infant mortality rate falls to 25 per 1,000 live births; Kerala, Tamil Nadu achieve SDG goals.<p>"The estimated average annual gap is Rs 19,883 crore and for the next four years, it will be Rs 79,532 crore," the report said.</p><p>The report said that of the 17 SDGs, the state has to focus on five of them due to low performance: Zero Hunger - Malnutrition, Quality Education - Infrastructure and Learning Outcomes, Gender Equality, Industry/Innovation & Infrastructure and Climate Action.</p><p>According to a 400-page vision document prepared by the government in 2020, the state will need Rs 9.87 lakh crore by 2030 to meet the SDG targets.</p><p><strong>Guarantees</strong></p><p>The commission also sounded caution over the five flagship 'guarantee' schemes. The state government is spending Rs 51,286 crore on these schemes in 2026-27.</p><p>"Though continuation of the guarantee schemes is necessary to provide basic universal income to all the needy people as well as to empower women and marginalised sections of the society, it is imperative to mobilise additional resources through innovative means and also by increasing own source revenue (OSR) and efficiency in tax collection and other alternative measures," the report underscored.</p><p>The commission further asked the government to reduce the burden of salaries and pensions. "Rationalisation of expenditure on salaries is possible through effective human resource policies, work flexibility, increased application of technology, effective hiring practices and enhancement of productivity and efficiency among staff," it said.</p>