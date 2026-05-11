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Karnataka's seed saviours plant agri hopes

Under the ‘Beeja Parampara’ initiative, the state has identified and incentivised over 490 farmers who have been preserving thousands of indigenous landraces ranging from salt-tolerant coastal paddy to drought-resistant dryland millets.
Last Updated : 10 May 2026, 23:56 IST
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Published 10 May 2026, 23:56 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaAgriculturefarmer

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