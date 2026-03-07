Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Karnataka’s share in GDP rises to 9.19%; agri, industries now contribute less: Economic Survey

Govt aims to drive growth in Kalyana Karnataka, generate non-tax revenue
Last Updated : 07 March 2026, 01:29 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 07 March 2026, 01:29 IST
Karnataka NewsGDP

Follow us on :

Follow Us