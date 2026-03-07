<p>Bengaluru: Karnataka’s share in India’s GDP rose from 8.9 per cent in 2024-25 to 9.19 per cent in 2025-26 but agriculture and industries contributed less despite higher growth, the state’s Economic Survey released on Friday said. </p><p>Karnataka's Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) grew to Rs 32.81 lakh crore ($357.06 billion) at current prices in 2025-26, a 12.9 per cent increase over Rs 29.06 lakh crore. At constant prices, it increased by 8.1 per cent year-on-year, from Rs 15.94 lakh crore to Rs 17.23 lakh crore. Karnataka’s economic output grew faster than the national growth rate of 7.4 per cent during the same period. </p><p>Per capita income — a better metric of a state’s wealth — rose by 12.2 per cent year-on-year, from Rs 3.86 lakh crore to Rs 4.33 lakh crore. The national average was Rs 2.19 lakh. </p>.Union Budget 2026: Karnataka's tax share rises to 4.13%, gets Rs 63,049 crore.<p>Services contributed 69.87 per cent to the state's economic output compared to 69.1 per cent, despite growing slower year-on-year (8.1 per cent vs 8.4 per cent). Its share rose from 69.16 per cent to 69.87 per cent. </p><p>Industries also reported a higher growth (6.7 per cent compared to 4.1 per cent), but contributed only 19.36 per cent as against 19.82 per cent. </p><p>While agriculture clocked a robust 9.1 per cent growth compared to 7 per cent last year due to an improved monsoon and good meat production, its share in economic output also shrank from 10.77 per cent to 11.02 per cent. </p><p>Districts with stronger performance in the services and industrial sectors recorded higher growth in District Domestic Product (DDP), while those with a stronger agriculture sector fared poorly overall. </p><p>The state’s total receipts are expected to rise year-on-year, from Rs 3.58 lakh crore to Rs 4.08 lakh crore. Its own tax revenue is estimated to rise from Rs 1.80 lakh crore to Rs 2.08 lakh crore. Revenue expenditure will rise from Rs 2.83 lakh crore to Rs 3.11 lakh crore due to increased spending on welfare programmes and obligatory payments. </p><p>Overall exports rose 13.78 per cent year-on-year. </p><p>Karnataka has made some strides in diversifying its economy but continues to face challenges in boosting growth across the state. </p><p>Bengaluru Urban (Rs 11,73,574 crore, or 40.4 per cent) continues to do the heavy lifting, followed by Dakshina Kannada at 5.3 per cent and Belagavi at 3.9 per cent. </p><p>While Karnataka ranks third in per capita income (after Delhi and Telangana), only five districts — Bengaluru Urban Rs 8.55 lakh, Dakshina Kannada Rs 6.26 lakh, Udupi Rs 6 lakh, Chikkamagaluru Rs 4.94 lakh and Shivamogga Rs 3.89 lakh — had a higher per capita income than the state average of Rs 3.86 lakh in 2024-25. Kalaburagi had the lowest at Rs 1.44 lakh. </p><p>The Kalaburagi division comprising seven districts recorded the lowest per capita income due to limited industrial and services activities. The survey has highlighted the need to encourage private investments in the region. </p><p>The survey also flagged slow progress in meeting Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), noting that only 17 per cent of targets are on track with just four years left until 2030. </p><p>The survey noted that while the state's fiscal deficit — the gap between government revenue and expenditure — has not crossed 3 per cent of GSDP, the medium-term fiscal risk is “for real” due to trends in outstanding liabilities, which could pressure the quality of expenditure in the coming years. </p><p>The survey noted that Karnataka is in “dire need to look for alternative sources of income,” as GST compensation for states has stopped and grants-in-aid have declined. To address this, the government is increasing non-tax revenue through the auction of new mines, resolving issues related to forest clearances and instituting periodic tariff revisions for utilities, public transport and urban services. </p>