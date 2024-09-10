Karnataka's skill scheme looks at guaranteed jobs

Bengaluru: The state government is looking to provide guaranteed employment through its new skilling scheme, Nipuna Karnataka, DH has learnt from informed sources. The scheme was approved by the Cabinet on Friday.

The total size of the scheme will be Rs 300 crore, said an official statement on Monday. It is understood that Rs 100 crore will be from the Karnataka government and the rest is likely to come from companies as part of their corporate social responsibility (CSR) funds. TCS, Infosys and Wipro are among the major participating companies in this initiative.

“The amount industry players will spend for this initiative will be lesser than what they would spend individually in skilling their workforce. Hence, we are looking at ensuring guaranteed employment to candidates who enroll in this programme,” said an official aware of the deliberations between the IT/BT department and industry representatives.

Apart from the IT majors, companies such as Bosch Global, Tata Technologies and Capgemini have also been part of discussions with the skilling advisory committee, which was formed by the Siddaramaiah government in August 2023. The deliberations in the panel led to the Nipuna Karnataka scheme.