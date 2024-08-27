Karnataka's soil is not in great condition, shows data

Fertiliser consumption, which was 38 lakh MT in 2019-20, crossed 45 lakh MT in 2020-21 and 2021-22. The Agriculture Department has projected a demand of more than 26 lakh MT of fertlisers for the kharif season alone (June to September) in 2024, and total consumption this fiscal year is likely to be more than that of 2023-24, when it stood at 40 lakh MT.