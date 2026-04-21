<p>Bengaluru: Sewage from commercial activities related to religious tourism in Kollur has emerged as a threat to the Mookambika Wildlife Sanctuary in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/udupi">Udupi</a> district, with the depleted Souparnika river carrying sewage and sludge to the core area in summer.</p><p>Notified in 1978, the 247 sq km sanctuary has historically recorded the Malabar civet, lion-tailed macaque, tiger, leopard, wild dog, king cobra, sloth bear and giant squirrel among other animals.</p><p>It is part of the troika of Someshwara Wildlife Sanctuary-Mookambika Wildlife Sanctuary and Kudremukh National Park which support rare and endangered species of the Western Ghats.</p>.Untreated sewage, water stagnation caused fish deaths near Mangaluru.<p>The Forest Department recognised the sewage from the temple town of Kollur as a “small but not an insignificant problem” back in 2005 while preparing the management plan, when Kollur still resembled a village.</p><p>Today, post tourism boom, mushrooming homestays, hotels and the allied service industry has pushed the river, the lifeline of the wildlife habitat, to the edge.</p><p>According to information obtained under the Right To Information Act, Kollur gram panchayat has provided permission for 50 commercial establishments.</p><p>Activists point out that many establishments running under the radar during the peak tourism season. The gravity of the situation was captured by taluk health officer Dr Premanand K, who wrote to the local administration that the entire town’s sewage was flowing to the river untreated.</p><p>“This waste water has sludge and foul smell. It may lead to debilitating impact on the wildlife while people bathe in this water are likely to get infected with diseases,” the letter said.</p><p>Speaking to <em>DH</em>, Dr Premanand said the impact on wild animals, including the long-term effect on the habitat, requires a separate detailed study. “I have urged them to take action right away to end the pollution of the river,” he said.</p>.Tourism without Alcohol | Can Kashmir attract tourists without selling liquor?.<p><strong>Violation</strong></p><p>According to Section 29 of the Wildlife (Protection) Act, destroying or damaging a habitat of “any wild animal by any act” is a punishable offence with up to three years of imprisonment along with penalty while bail is highly restricted when the affected animals are protected under Schedule I of the Act”.</p><p>Kudremukh Wildlife Division Deputy Conservator of Forests M Sivaram Babu said the forest department has been writing to the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB) seeking intervention. “We will write once again and seek urgent action,” he added.</p><p>The Karnataka Urban Water Supply and Drainage Board had set up a sewage treatment plant of 1.5 mld (15 lakh litres per day) capacity which has stopped working. KSPCB has issued notices and restraining orders to the authorities but activists on the ground said nothing has changed.</p><p>To a question, KSPCB Environment Officer, Udupi, Keerti Kumar said he was aware of the matter.</p><p>“We have given notice to comply. The matter has also reached the National Green Tribunal. The authorities have sought some time to upgrade the STP,” he added.</p>