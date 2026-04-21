Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Karnataka's temple tourism turns river into sewer, Mookambika wildlife hit

It is part of the troika of Someshwara Wildlife Sanctuary-Mookambika Wildlife Sanctuary and Kudremukh National Park.
Last Updated : 20 April 2026, 22:28 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 20 April 2026, 22:28 IST
Karnataka NewsTourismUdupiwaste collectionsanctuaryKollur

Follow us on :

Follow Us