Karnataka's Tumakuru gears up for 3-day Veeraloka book fair

<p>Tumakuru: Arrangements have been made for the three-day Veeraloka book fair, which will be held from June 26 at the Glass House near Amanikere in the city.</p>.<p>More than 150 authors from different parts of the state are expected to participate in the fair, during which 30 books will be released. Over 60 book stalls have been arranged for book exhibitions and sales.</p>.<p>Senior litterateur Hampa Nagarajaiah will inaugurate the book fair at 10:00 am on Friday.</p>.<p>Thinker Prof Baraguru Ramachandrappa will preside over the event, while Siddaganga Mutt president Siddalinga Swamiji will grace the occasion. Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara will also be present.</p>.<p>As part of the book fair, 15 major intellectual seminars will be held. Key topics include ‘Kannada publishing industry’, ‘Linguistic identity in Kannada land’, ‘Artificial Intelligence and the future of Kannada’, ‘The Constitutional vision for language’, ‘The importance of reading historical novels’, ‘Book culture: Present and future’ and ‘Women and society’.</p>.<p>Interactive sessions with participants will follow the discussions.</p>.<p>On the opening day, seminars will be chaired by writer H C Boralingaiah, L N Mukundaraj, Kannada Development Authority Chairman Purushottama Bilimale, T G Srinidhi, Dr Santosh Hanagal, G B Harish, Dr Siddaramaiah and Dr Asha Bagganadu. Cultural programmes will be held every evening during the fair.</p>.<p>A large number book lovers, students and the general public are expected to take part in the event, making it not only a venue for book sales but also a celebration of Kannada literature and intellectual awareness.</p>.<p>Book fair coordinator R K Srinivas said: “The fifth edition of the Veeraloka book fair, being organised in collaboration with the district administration and the District Kannada Sahitya Parishat, is expected to attract at least one lakh visitors.” </p>.<p>“The book fair aims to bring children closer to literacy and knowledge. More than just a book sale, it is a festival of Kannada that promotes intellectual awakening. We expect book lovers and students from across the state to participate in large numbers,” he said.</p>