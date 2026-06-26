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Homeindiakarnataka

Karnataka's Tumakuru gears up for 3-day Veeraloka book fair

Senior litterateur Hampa Nagarajaiah will inaugurate the book fair at 10:00 am on Friday.
Last Updated : 26 June 2026, 02:52 IST
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Published 26 June 2026, 02:52 IST
Karnataka NewsTumakurubook fair

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