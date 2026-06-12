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Homeindiakarnataka

Karnataka's Vijayanagar sees 1.53 crore tourist footfall

As many as 39.36 lakh tourists visited Hampi in the last five years, and about 42.51 lakh people visited the Tungabhadra reservoir.
Last Updated : 12 June 2026, 00:47 IST
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Published 12 June 2026, 00:47 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnataka

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