Karnataka's Vijayanagar sees 1.53 crore tourist footfall

<p>Hosapete: Vijayanagar district continues to attract tourists, even after being sliced from Ballari district five years ago. As many as 1.53 crore tourists visited Vijayanagar district from 2021 to 2025. Of the 1.53 crore tourists, 69,304 are foreign nationals, according to officials of the Tourism Department. </p>.Monsoon break: Tourists to be banned in core areas of Tadoba tiger reserve for 3 months.<p>As many as 39.36 lakh tourists visited Hampi in the last five years, and about 42.51 lakh people visited the Tungabhadra reservoir. The district’s other tourist destinations, too, received a considerable number of visitors. Of them, 19.97 lakh to Mylara, 19.54 lakh to Kottur, 13.82 lakh to Kuravathi, 6.68 lakh to Hampi zoo, 3.90 lakh Ujjani, 2.91 lakh to Uchchangiduraga and 2.75 lakh to Bagali. Besides, the Ankasamudra bird sanctuary registered a footfall of 1.45 lakh, 35,440 visited Daroji bear sanctuary, about 16,230 made trips to Gudekote bear sanctuary.</p>