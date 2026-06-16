Karnataka's VTU announces online classes for engineering students on Saturdays

<p>Bengaluru: The Visvesvaraya Technological University (<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/vtu">VTU</a>) has asked affiliated colleges to switch to online classes on Saturdays to save fuel and reduce traffic congestion.</p>.<p>The circular has been issued in line with a national fuel conservation initiative, the VTU said.</p>.<p>The circular will come into effect immediately as classes will be conducted on 2nd, 4th and the occasional 5th Saturdays.</p>.VTU announces engineering results in 10 minutes after completion of exams.<p>The proposal was discussed at the recent executive council meeting of VTU. After receiving unanimous approval from members, the decision was finalised.</p>.<p>A circular has been issued instructing principals of all colleges to implement it with necessary arrangements.</p>.<p>There are over 220 engineering colleges affiliated to VTU, covering nearly 3 lakh students.</p>.<p>The decision is applicable for autonomous institutions too. The university has declared the 1st and 3rd Saturdays as holidays, while classes will be conducted on 2nd, 4th and 5th Saturdays.</p>.<p>As explained by officials of the university, since this is the first time colleges will be switching to online mode after the Covid-19 pandemic, there may be some initial challenges.</p>.<p>“Classes will follow the same model as offline teaching. As only 2–3 days in a month will be online, no major issues are expected,” an official felt.</p>.<p><strong>Teachers in college must</strong></p>.<p>However, attendance for teaching staff is a must. They will take classes on the campuses of the respective colleges. </p>.<p>“They can also be brought under work from home mode in the coming days,” the official said.</p>.<p>No decision has yet been taken on whether non-teaching staff should attend college or not on these days.</p>.<p>“Considering the increase in traffic congestion and pollution in urban areas and given that a majority of students depend on private vehicles to reach college, we have taken the decision to reduce the burden, at least a bit,” officials said.</p>