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Homeindiakarnataka

Karnataka's VTU announces online classes for engineering students on Saturdays

The circular has been issued in line with a national fuel conservation initiative, the VTU said.
Last Updated : 15 June 2026, 23:12 IST
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Published 15 June 2026, 23:12 IST
EducationKarnataka NewsKarnatakaVTU

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