<p>Holenarsipur, Hassan: 'Prerana Shibira,' a motivation camp for SSLC students of both government and private schools, will be held on February 18, Wednesday, at Swarna Educational Institution in Holenarsipur town.</p><p>The event is organised by Deccan Herald and Prajavani (DH-PV) publications in collaboration with the Department of School Education.</p><p>N C Panduranga, a national trainer for Indian Junior Chamber from Sringeri, will conduct the technical session for the students. </p><p>Tahsildar Y M Renukumar, Executive Officer (EO) of Taluk Panchayat G Muniraju, Block Education Officer (BEO) G N Somalingegowda, Mysuru Bureau Chief of Prajavani K Narasimha Murthy, Bureau Chief of Deccan Herald T R Sathish Kumar, General Manager (Circulation) of TPML (DH-PV) B A Ravi, and Deputy General Manager (Circulation) Jagannath Jois will attend the programme.</p><p>Shobha Balakrishna, secretary of Swarna Educational Institution, stated that the participating students will be provided with a pen and a notepad. Students are required to bring a textbook of any one subject. Arrangements for snacks have been made for the participants.</p><p>Contact: Shobha Balakrishna on 9449146135 or S Mallesha on 9902975100 or 9606931809.</p>