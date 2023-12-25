Karnatka: Yatnal continues to sulk, calls new state BJP team KJP-2

Expressing his disappointment over the constitution of the new BJP state team, senior BJP legislator Basanagouda Patil said on Sunday that party state president B Y Vijayendra had formed KJP-2 by inducting his men as the office-bearers.
Speaking to reporters here, Yatnal said, “Newly appointed state president Vijayendra has made his ‘loyalists’ and supporters the office-bearers of the state party unit. Former chief minister B S Yediyurappa had in the past quit the BJP and formed KJP. Now, his son Vijayendra has formed KJP-2 within the BJP.
The new team will not last beyond the Lok Sabha elections. Vijayendra has assured the party leadership that he would ensure the party won all the 28 parliamentary seats in the state next year. He will be shown the door if party loses even one seat,” he charged.
“The party leadership has handed over keys to thieves. If the new team fails to deliver on its promise, the high command will snatch the keys away. If the high command fails to conduct major surgery after the Lok Sabha elections, I will announce my next move,” he said. Yatnal, whose name was doing the rounds for the state party president’s post, has been sulking ever since Yediyurappa’s son Vijayendra was made party president and
his close aide R Ashoka appointed leader of the Opposition.
‘Everything will be okay’
Meanwhile, BJP parliamentary board member B S Yediyurappa said on Sunday he would neither react to Yatnal’s comments nor give a complaint to the party leadership.
Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of Veerashaiva-Lingayat Mahasabha convention in Davangere, Yediyurappa said, “Everything will be okay in the coming days. There is a favourable atmosphere for the BJP in the state. The youths have received a shot in the arm after Vijayendra’s appointment as state party chief. The youth power will certainly benefit the party in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Our priority is to ensure that the party wins all 28 seats in the state. Vijayendra and I will start touring the state from next week.”