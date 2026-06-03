Karwar: Dress code mandated for devotees at Partagali Mutt

<p>Karwar: The management of the Gokarna Partagali Jivottam Mutt in Partagali, near Karwar in Goa, has directed devotees visiting the shrine to enter the premises only in traditional Indian attire.</p>.<p>In a statement, the mutt said the rule is being strictly enforced to preserve the sanctity and religious traditions of the institution.</p>.<p>Devotees are required to wear Indian-style clothing while visiting seers for darshan.</p>.<p>Male devotees have been advised to avoid saffron or ochre dhotis and instead wear white dhotis along with traditional upper garments.</p>.<p>The mutt appealed to devotees to co-operate in maintaining the dignity and sanctity of the religious institution by following the <br>dress code.</p>