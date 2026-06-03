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Homeindiakarnataka

Karwar: Dress code mandated for devotees at Partagali Mutt

In a statement, the mutt said the rule is being strictly enforced to preserve the sanctity and religious traditions of the institution.
Last Updated : 03 June 2026, 02:21 IST
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Published 03 June 2026, 02:21 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaKarwar

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