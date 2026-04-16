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'Kavadi' injured in tamed elephant attack in Belur

The 'kavadi' was bathing when the tamed elephant Sugreeva suddenly attacked and pierced his stomach with its tusk.
Last Updated : 16 April 2026, 09:33 IST
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Published 16 April 2026, 09:33 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaelephantHassanBelur

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