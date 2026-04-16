'Kavadi' injured in tamed elephant attack in Belur

<p>Belur: A 'kavadi' (helper to the mahout) was seriously injured when a tamed elephant Sugreeva attacked him at the temporary elephant camp at Bikkodu, in Belur taluk, Hassan district, on Thursday (April 16). </p><p>Raju is the injured 'kavadi'. Raju was bathing when the tamed elephant Sugreeva suddenly attacked and pierced his stomach with its tusk. </p><p>The intestine had come out due to the attack and he was immediately taken to the taluk hospital for treatment. </p>.Mahout trampled to death by temple elephant in Kerala.<p>He was later shifted to Hassan district hospital for further treatment.</p><p>According to doctors, Raju is out of danger. A surgery will be conducted to know the extent of damage and suitable treatment given, they said. </p><p>The tamed elephants had been brought for a rescue operation to capture a lone tusker that had killed a farmer on Sunday. </p>