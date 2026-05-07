<p>Hassan: District incharge Minister Krishna Byre Gowda said that everything can be lost in life, but education and knowledge stays with the person till his last breath.</p><p>He was participating in the 'Hassanada Hemme' (Pride of Hassan) programme, organised by the district administration, Zilla Panchayat and Education department, to felicitate the meritorious SSLC and PU students and the schools which achieved good results this year, at Hasanamba Kalakshetra in Hassan, on Wednesday.</p><p>Education helps the person to survive anywhere in the world and also gives courage to face challenges in life, he said. </p><p>The Minister also expressed happiness for organising the programme to felicitate the toppers of SSLC and PUC and also the schools, within a few days of announcing the results. </p>.Sringeri recounting row | Krishna Byre Gowda alleges tampering of postal ballot, vote theft.<p>The title "Hassanada Hemme' is very apt. If the student achieves, not only his school and family, but the village and district is proud. Hassan has secured fourth position in the state in the SSLC exams this year and is a moment of celebration for everyone in the district, he said. </p>.<p>Hard work by the students, encouragement by the teachers, schools and parents is the reason for good results, he said.</p><p>MP Shreyas Patel said, "This is a historic day. Achievement is possible only through education. Ambedkar also said that education is the way to achieve your goals. Dream big. May your dreams come true. Respect your elders and teachers. May your achievements inspire the younger ones."</p><p>Deputy Commissioner K S Lathakumari, SP Shubanvitha, HUDA chairman Patel Shivappa, DCF Saurabh Kumar, Additional DC Jagadesh Gangannavar, DDPI Balaram, leaders, officials, students, teachers and parents were present.</p>