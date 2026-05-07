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KBG felicitates meritorious SSLC, PUC toppers & schools

Education helps the person to survive anywhere in the world and also gives courage to face challenges in life, Krishna Byre Gowda said.
Last Updated : 06 May 2026, 18:55 IST
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Published 06 May 2026, 18:55 IST
HassanSchoolsKrishna Byre GowdaSSLCPUCKarantaka News

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