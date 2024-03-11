KCDC to take up "Manegondu geru gida” initiative

Mangaluru: Karnataka Cashew Development Corporation (KCDC) in order to create awareness about cashewnuts and cashew apple among children, general public, has plans to launch “Manegondu geru gida” (a cashew plant for a house) campaign in coming days, KCDC Chairperson Mamatha Gatti said.

She told mediapersons after taking charge as chairperson at KCDC office on Monday that the proposal will be discussed in the Board of Corporation to take a final decision. A hobli-level workshop in each assembly constituency will be organised to create awareness on cashew cultivation. A district- level workshop will also be organised by inviting Forest Minister to the programme, she said.

Karnataka stands fifth in the country in cashew area under cultivation (25,629.66 hectares of land in DK, Udupi, Uttara Kannada, Shivamogga districts) and sixth in production. Corporation earned a revenue of Rs 414.10 lakh in 2022-23. It was Rs 493.43 lakh in 2021-22 and Rs 534.58 lakh in 2020-21. Cashew apple is known for nutrients and high level of vitamin C, she explained.

Rs 50 crore will be sought

Gatti said KCDC has plans to take up new cashew plantations in its jurisdiction. “We will seek Rs 50 crore from the government to develop nurseries and rejuvenate existing plantations by taking up the planting of fresh grafted plants. A proposal for Rs 10 crore was submitted under National Horticulture Mission and Rs eight crore under Rashtriya Krishi Vikas Yojana (RKVY)," she said.