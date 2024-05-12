KCET fiasco & how Karnataka exams authority itself is doing 'out-of-syllabus' job

The Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) was in the news for all the wrong reasons recently, over questions from deleted chapters of the II PU course that appeared in the KCET papers.

Following the episode of out-of-syllabus questions, the higher education department said it would issue a separate standard operating procedure (SOP) for KEA soon.

Experts say the very purpose of establishing the CET cell (later renamed as KEA) has been diluted over the years.