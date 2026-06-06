KCET Results 2026 | Tanisha Karthik tops engineering, Nayana Gopi gets first rank in multiple streams

<p>Bengaluru: As many as 2,92,782 candidates are eligible to get admission to various professional courses through <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/karnataka-common-entrance-test">Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET)</a> this year for which the results were announced on Saturday (June 6)<br><br>Of this, 2,82,602 are eligible for engineering admissions followed by 2,12,909 for BV.Sc, 2,86,609 B Pharma, 2,86,965 Pharma D, 2,18,785 for B.sc Nursing, 2,09,220 B.sc Agri and 2.12 for BNYS courses.</p>.KCET 2026 provisional answer key out; objection window open till April 30.<p>Tanisha Karthik of RV PU college Bengaluru topped the engineering stream while Nayana Gopi got first rank in Veterinary, Yoga and Naturopathy, B Pharm, Pharma D and Nursing.<br><br>In B.Sc, Agri Ninaad Vasisht bagged the first rank.<br><br>The counseling will commence from June 10 and the mock results will be announced in four days.<br><br>"This year, as NEET is delayed, the counseling for other courses will be conducted," said Medical Education Minister Dr Sharan Prakash Patil while announcing the results.</p>