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Homeindiakarnataka

KCET Results 2026 | Tanisha Karthik tops engineering, Nayana Gopi gets first rank in multiple streams

The counseling will commence from June 10 and the mock results will be announced in four days.
Last Updated : 06 June 2026, 07:37 IST
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Published 06 June 2026, 07:37 IST
EducationKarnataka NewsKarnatakaKarnataka Common Entrance TestKCETCommon Entrance Test

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