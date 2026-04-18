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KDA urges govt to develop century-old schools

Government schools in the state were being closed without a proper study being conducted over the past ten years, rued the KDA.
Last Updated : 17 April 2026, 22:05 IST
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Published 17 April 2026, 22:05 IST
Karnataka NewsSchools

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