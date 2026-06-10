KEA postpones counselling due to seat matrix delay

<p>Bengaluru: The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has postponed the counselling for engineering and other professional courses due to a delay in submitting the seat matrix by the government, as it is currently operating without a Higher Education Minister. The counselling was scheduled to begin on Wednesday.</p>.<p>The first round of counselling has been postponed by at least three days, said sources from the education department.</p>.<p>The sources added that in the absence of the Higher Education Minister, the final seat matrix for engineering courses has to be approved by Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, as all unallocated portfolios are with him.</p>.CM DK Shivakumar takes Bengaluru metro, shares pictures from ride online.<p>“The principal secretary has sought an appointment with the chief minister to get the approvals for the seat matrix,” said an official.</p>.<p>The KEA had recently released the draft seat matrix for engineering courses, and the seats were up by 5,000.</p>.<p>For the first time, the state government has decided to go ahead with the counselling without waiting for the NEET results, as the schedule has been delayed due to the NEET-UG re-examination on June 21.</p>.<p>“Counseling is likely to commence on June 13, if we get the final seat matrix,” said an official of the KEA.</p>.<p>The All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) and Visvesvaraya Technological University have given the approval for the engineering seat matrix, but the KEA has to receive the same from the Higher Education department to being counselling.</p>