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KEA postpones counselling due to seat matrix delay

The KEA had recently released the draft seat matrix for engineering courses, and the seats were up by 5,000.
Last Updated : 09 June 2026, 22:14 IST
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Published 09 June 2026, 22:14 IST
EducationKarnataka NewsKarnatakacounselling

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