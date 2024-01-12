KEA proposes to set up multipurpose expo block on Dasara exhibition ground on the lines of ones on Pragati Maidan

Mysuru: The Karnataka Exhibition Authority (KEA) has sent a proposal to the state government to establish a multi-purpose permanent exhibition structure/block on the premises of Dasara exhibition ground in Mysuru, at a cost of over Rs 100 crore on the lines of such structures at Pragati Maidan in New Delhi.

Speaking to DH, Chief Executive Officer of KEA, Rajesh G Gowda said that this permanent structure can be used to host conventions, cultural events, conferences, corporate and B to B (Business-to-Business) events, weddings, makeshift exhibition stalls among others.

There are plans to build it on an one acre land behind P Kalingarao Ranga Mandira. The proposal has been sent to the secretary of the State Tourism Department and it is now with the Finance Department. The state government had announced to develop KEA ground on the lines of Pragati Maidan in the previous state budget, Rajesh said.

Unity Mall

Even as the Department of Industries and Commerce is planning to establish a Unity Mall at a cost of Rs 193 crore, Rajesh said that they have earmarked 6.5 acre for it at the parking area of KEA ground, which faces MG Road. They have requested them to build a two-level parking area at the basement of the mall, he said.

He added that KEA has agreed to give that land, with the condition that the operation and management of the mall should be handed over to the KEA. Deputy Commissioner of Mysuru Dr K V Rajendra and other officials are checking the feasibility of having the mall in that place. This mall is aimed to showcase the specialty of GI tagged products of Mysuru and different parts of the state and the country, Rajesh said.

Swadesh Darshan

As the Central government has allotted Rs 70 crore for Mysuru under Swadesh Darshan 2.0, Rajesh said that the Tourism Department plans to make a capital investment to establish another permanent structure - all weather tourism mart/multi-purpose adaptive cultural convention centre, at KEA premises. A Detailed Project Report for it is under process, he said.

Dasara expo draws over 17 lakh people

Mysuru Dasara exhibition, which ends on Friday, has witnessed over 17 lakh visitors. There were the same number of visitors last year also, according to KEA CEO Rajesh.

According to Rajesh, the footfall was 60,000 to 70,000 per day during Dasara, holidays and weekends. Around 30,000 people visited during weekdays.

The exhibition had over 120 stalls, 30 food stalls in the food court and over 40 games in the amusement park. The tender for expo including parking, gate revenue was given for Rs 11.52 crore.

Besides, there were over 20 government stalls, including the ones from the Department of Tourism, Kannada and Culture, Social Welfare, Women and Child Development, Health and Family Welfare and others. They showcased various schemes especially, the guarantee schemes and other programmes of the state government.

Mysore city police had also come up with a stall to create awareness on traffic rules, precautionary measures to prevent crimes. Cultural events were also held in the evenings.

There are plans to organise a 30 to 45 days summer expo in April, Rajesh said.