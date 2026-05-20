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Homeindiakarnataka

KEA’s Mentor app to help students in ‘right’ seat selection

As per the information available from the KEA, this year, 4,500 students have been registered as mentors, so far, to assist the students aspiring to get professional courses seats.
Last Updated : 20 May 2026, 02:35 IST
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Published 20 May 2026, 02:35 IST
Karnatakastudentskeaseats remain vacant

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