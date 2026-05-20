<p>The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has developed a mobile app ‘KEA Connect’ to help students and parents in making the right choice during medical and engineering seat selection this year.</p>.<p>Along with faculty members of professional colleges, students who got seats through KCET during 2025 have been registered as ‘mentors’. Seat aspirants, this year, can login to the app and seek mentoring.</p>.<p>As explained by the KEA authorities, this will prevent students from opting for paid mentors. “Last year, we have received complaints against some private companies and YouTubers posing as mentors and cheating students by charging thousands of rupees. There were even instances where those mentors misguided students and forced them to pick management quota,” said an official of the KEA.</p>.<p>As per the information available from the KEA, this year, 4,500 students have been registered as mentors, so far, to assist the students aspiring to get professional courses seats.</p>.<p>Each mentor will be assigned with two students and the guidance is free of cost. “Interested candidates can make use of the app. We are also making it mandatory for registered mentors to submit declaration and the students will also have option to change the mentors,” said Prasanna H, Executive Director, KEA.</p>.<p>In the declaration, they must mention they are volunteering for the KEA to help seat aspirants free of charge and will not promote any institutions.</p>.<p class="CrossHead">How does it work?</p>.<p>As soon as the seat aspirants log in to the App, they will get a display of five mentors with details of the course they are studying, name and the college. The students have the right to pick any of them. “If the student is female, then female mentor will be assigned and for male candidates male mentors,” clarified Prasanna.</p>.<p>Guidance is allowed via chat and if necessary they can connect via phone call, he added.</p>