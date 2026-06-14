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KEA yet to start counselling; COMEDK likely to stick to schedule

Meanwhile, the KEA is yet to receive the final seat matrix for engineering courses.
Last Updated : 13 June 2026, 23:32 IST
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Published 13 June 2026, 23:32 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakakea

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