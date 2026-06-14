KEA yet to start counselling; COMEDK likely to stick to schedule

<p>Bengaluru: The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) having delayed the commencement of counselling for engineering and other professional courses, the Consortium of Medical Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK) may be impelled to proceed with its seat allotment process in keeping with its schedule.</p>.<p>The consensual agreement signed between the state government and the Karnataka Unaided Private Engineering Colleges Association (KUPECA) allows the COMEDK to proceed with its counselling schedule in the event of KEA not commencing seat allotment by July 10.</p>.KEA postpones counselling due to seat matrix delay.<p>“We have kickstarted the process, and it is at the option entry stage. But in keeping with the terms of the agreement we will wait till July 10 to announce the counselling results. If KEA fails to complete the first round of counselling by then, we will declare our results since majority of those who will claim our seats are from outside Karnataka,” said a COMEDK official.</p>.<p>Meanwhile, the KEA is yet to receive the final seat matrix for engineering courses as on Saturday, as a cloud of uncertainty hangs over the counselling schedule.</p>.<p>Medical Education Minister Dr Sharan Prakash Patil, co-chairman of the KEA, said that he would discuss the issue with Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, since it is the latter who has to approve the final seat matrix in the absence of a dedicated Minister for Higher Education.</p>.<p>Meanwhile, the All-India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) has released its admission calendar for the 2026-27 academic year, according to which admissions to engineering courses must be completed by August 15.</p>.<p>The KUPECA has written to the AICTE Chairman seeking the extension of the last date from August 15 to September 15. </p>