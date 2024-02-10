Kempanna must name officials behind 40% scam: Vijayendra

Bengaluru: BJP state president B Y Vijayendra, in his post on X, demanded Karnataka State Contractors’ Association president D Kempanna to reveal the names of officials demanding 40% commission from contractors.
Vijayendra said that if Kempanna discloses the officials’ names, it will certainly expose the ‘chief’ and ‘deputy chief’’ conspirators involved in the scam in the state.
“The Congress leaders who had made this a poll issue, must now come out clean on the allegations, from the same person on whom the party had built its campaign during the Assembly polls,” he said.
Taunting the Congress, Vijayendra said, “Madodella Anachara Mane Munde Brundavana (One does all kinds of wrong deeds, but has built a Brundavana in front of the house).
Congress is known for its corrupt image and has come now back to haunt once again in the form of 40% commission.”