Keonics scam: Karnataka govt forms inquiry panel

Bengaluru: The Karnataka government on Saturday constituted an inquiry committee headed by retired IAS officer SD Meena to probe irregularities in the state-owned Karnataka State Electronics Development Corporation Ltd (Keonics), the state’s IT services provider, between 2018-19 and 2022-23.

The BJP was in power between 2019 and 2022.

The order was issued a day after Hoskote Congress MLA Sharath Bachegowda took charge as the Keonics chairperson.

Meena has been asked to rope in financial and technical experts for assistance with the probe.

The inquiry will be based on 45 audit objections raised by the Comptroller & Auditor General between 2018-19 and 2022-23. Apparently, there were "procedural deviations, lapses and violations of financial propriety".