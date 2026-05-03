Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Kerala couple die as boat topples in KRS backwaters

They had worn safety jackets, the police said.
Last Updated : 03 May 2026, 01:00 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 03 May 2026, 01:00 IST
Karnataka NewsBoatDrownKRS backwaters

Follow us on :

Follow Us