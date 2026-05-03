<p>Mysuru, dhns: A couple from Kerala died after a <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/boat">boat </a>toppled while they were sailing in the KRS backwaters near Giriyarahalli under KRS police station limits in Sriranagapatna taluk of Mandya district on Friday evening. </p>.<p>Manjunath (72) and his wife Jessy (71) from Kochi, Kerala, are the deceased. Even though they were rescued and rushed to Pandavapura Government Hospital, they failed to respond to treatment and succumbed, according to the police. </p>.MP boat tragedy: Death toll rises to 11; two missing.<p>Manjunanth and seven of his family members had come for a trip. Due to heavy winds, the boat toppled, while they were on a boat ride offered by a private agency.</p>.<p>They had worn safety jackets, the police said. </p>.<p>The KRS police have registered a case.</p>