<p>Chikkamagaluru: The body of a 16-year-old Kerala student who had gone missing near the Manikyadhara Falls in the Chandradrona mountain range in Karnataka's <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/chikkamagaluru">Chikkamagaluru</a> district was found on Friday afternoon, three days after she went missing.</p><p>The girl's body was first spotted, using a drone camera, in a gorge near the waterfalls. Rescue personnel later reached the spot and confirmed that it was the body of the missing girl.</p><p>The police suspect that she may have slipped and fallen into the gorge. They said that if there are any other reasons behind the death, they would be known after the post-mortem.</p><p>The girl, a class 10 student, was part of a more than 40-member group of a family from Palakkad had come on a tour to Chikkamagaluru.</p><p>She went <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/class-10-student-from-kerala-goes-missing-in-karnatakas-chandradrona-hill-range-3960241">missing after 5:30 pm on April 7</a>, and the police and personnel from the Forest Department carried out search operations since then.</p>