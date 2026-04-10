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Kerala girl who went missing in Chikkamagaluru found dead

She had gone missing on April 7 near the Manikyadhara Falls in the Chandradrona mountain range
Last Updated : 10 April 2026, 08:38 IST
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Published 10 April 2026, 08:38 IST
Karnataka NewsKeralaKarnatakaChikkamagalur

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