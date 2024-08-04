Kerala landslides: Body of Karnataka woman traced in Wayanad

Siddapura, Kodagu: The body of Divya, a woman from Karnataka's Nelyahudikeri along with her family members who went missing after landslides at Wayanad was traced on Friday.

Nelyahudikeri Nalvathekare resident Ponnamma had said that her daughter Divya (35) was married to Chooralmala in Wayanad.

After the landslides, nine family members including Divya had gone missing. Ponnamma had appealed to trace her daughter and her family members.

On Friday evening, bodies of eight members were traced, said the family members.

The bodies of Divya and her son Lakshith were found together. Divya used to work at a hospital in Wayanad

As per the district administration, till Saturday night, 219 bodies and over 143 body parts were recovered with 206 persons missing.