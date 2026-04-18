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KERC order: Industrialists, domestic consumers unhappy

KERC had issued a multi-year tariff order (2025-26 to 2027-28) sparking hope among consumers that the tariff will not change every year.
Last Updated : 17 April 2026, 21:59 IST
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Published 17 April 2026, 21:59 IST
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