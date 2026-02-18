<p>Mangaluru: Karnataka Electricity Regulatory Commission (KERC) Chairman P Ravikumar said that a draft amendment to the Conditions of Supply (CoS) for electricity distribution licensees will be published within a month. </p><p>“KERC will simplify the process through these amendments. Once the draft is published, the public can submit their objections,” he said.</p>.KERC asks Bescom to block power supply to illegal structures .<p><strong>Surya Ghar</strong></p><p>Referring to the Surya Ghar rooftop solar scheme initiated by the Union government, the KERC chairman said the project has failed to gain traction in Karnataka.</p><p>He said that under the Gruha Jyoti scheme, the State government provides free electricity up to 200 units of consumption. As a result, many consumers have not shown interest in installing rooftop solar systems under the Surya Ghar scheme.</p><p>Earlier, during the public hearing Rashid Zahir alleged that they are facing issues with implementation of rooftop solar projects due to a glitch in software. </p><p>To which, KERC chairman asked Mescom to collect it manually till the software glitch is solved. </p>