Kettikal landslide: FIR filed against landowners and company for illegal soil transportation

Mangaluru: Primary investigation on Kettikal landslide incident suggests that illegal soil transportation was being carried out since 2018. Detailed investigation is being done in this regard, said Health and Family welfare minister and district in-charge minister Dinesh Gundu Rao.

Addressing the press after Independence Day event in Mangaluru, he stated that after an inspection, the technical committee from Geological Survey of India (GSI) has given suggestions to district administration which will be implemented.

A survey was also initiated by Mangaluru City Corporation through National Institute of Technology Karnataka (NITK). An IIT team has visited the site, as per National Highways Authority of India (NHAI)’s request, he said.