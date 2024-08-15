Kettikal landslide: FIR filed against landowners and company for illegal soil transportation

Mangaluru: Primary investigation on Kettikal landslide incident suggests that illegal soil transportation was being carried out since 2018. Detailed investigation is being done in this regard, said Health and Family welfare minister and district in-charge minister Dinesh Gundu Rao.
Addressing the press after Independence Day event in Mangaluru, he stated that after an inspection, the technical committee from Geological Survey of India (GSI) has given suggestions to district administration which will be implemented.
A survey was also initiated by Mangaluru City Corporation through National Institute of Technology Karnataka (NITK). An IIT team has visited the site, as per National Highways Authority of India (NHAI)’s request, he said.
Deputy Commissioner Mullai Muhilan M P said that FIRs have been filed against the landowner and the company which carried out the work.
MCC has also filed an FIR for damaging the wetwell, he said.
Dinesh Gundu Rao assured that there is no question of stopping Gruha Lakshmi scheme. However, they will make sure that the scheme is reaching the eligible. Any government scheme should not be misused. This will lead to the leakage of government funds, he said.
Deputy Commissioner said that on the stability issue of old bridges in the district, Panchayat Raj Engineering Department, Public Works Department, National Highway and National Highway Authority of India have been asked to review the condition of the bridges and submit a report.
Except seven bridges, others have been certified as fit, by PWD.
As per the meeting with District Disaster Management Authority, NHAI has been directed to complete the repair works of Kuloor old bridge before August 19.
Heavy vehicles will be banned on the old bridge and a trail run of light vehicles will be done on the August 19, 20 and 21. During this time, the heavy vehicles will be allowed to ply on the new bridge from 10 pm to 6 am and 11 am to 3 pm.
Vehicles going to Kerala via Udupi should pas through Mulki-Surathkal-MPRL-Bajpe-KPT-Nathor and vehicles bound to Udupi, Surathkal, Bengaluru should pass through Udupi-Mulki-Moodbidri-Bantwal.
The new bridge will be used for the two-way movement of other heavy vehicles.
Buses will be allowed to ply on Kuloor old bridge.
After the trail run, necessary changes will be incorporated and will be implemented from August 25 to September 28.
NHAI is directed to complete the rehabilitation of Kuloor bridge before September 25.
Published 15 August 2024, 09:55 IST