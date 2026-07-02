KFCC demands govt-run OTT platform for small-budget Kannada films

<p>Bengaluru: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/dk-shivakumar">Chief Minister D K Shivakumar</a> on Tuesday told members of the Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce (KFCC) that the government would extend its support for the growth and sustainability of the Kannada film industry. </p>.<p>Led by KFCC president Jayamala, a delegation met the CM and submitted a memorandum asking for a new film policy among other reforms. </p>.<p>The delegation argued that rapid technological changes and the rise of OTT platforms demanded an updated framework. </p>.<p>Among its other demands were the launch of a government-run OTT platform to support small-budget Kannada films, higher production subsidies, amendments to Cinematography Act and a single-window system for renewing theatre licences. The chamber sought financial assistance for modernising single-screen theatres, which have seen a sharp decline in recent years. </p>.<p>Commencement of a film archiving project, release of funds for the proposed Film City in Mysuru, a look into state film awards that have been pending since 2022 and allotment of five acres of BDA land for affordable housing for producers, distributors and exhibition members were among the other requests. </p>