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Homeindiakarnataka

KFCC demands govt-run OTT platform for small-budget Kannada films

The delegation argued that rapid technological changes and the rise of OTT platforms demanded an updated framework.
Last Updated : 02 July 2026, 00:33 IST
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Published 02 July 2026, 00:33 IST
OTTKarnataka NewsKFCCshivakumar

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