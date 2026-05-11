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KFD deaths persist as better vaccine stays in trial stage

Uttara Kannada tops the state with 14 deaths, followed by Shivamogga with 8 and Chikkamagaluru with 7. Shivamogga recorded four deaths and Uttara Kannada one so far this year.
Last Updated : 10 May 2026, 21:50 IST
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Published 10 May 2026, 21:50 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaKFDmonkey fever

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