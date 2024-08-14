Khadi lovers push for reversal of ‘Flag Code of India’ amendment

Gandhians, Khadi lovers, the flag fraternity and others have been forcing the Union Government to withdraw the ‘Flag Code of India, 2022’ that allowed machine-made polyester and other synthetic material flags to be used.

To facilitate the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign, organised to mark Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, the Narendra Modi government amended the ‘Flag Code of India’ in December 2021. The amendment allows the national flag to be made from machine-made cotton, polyester, wool, silk, handspun, handwoven or khadi bunting flags. Additionally, the amendment also allows the flag to be flown during day and night.

Soon after the amendment, the Modi government received a slew of criticism from political parties, the general public and the flag fraternity. They alleged that the sanctity attached to the Khadi flag would be lost since Khadi and chakra symbolise the freedom struggle.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also visited the country’s only certified Khadi flag-making unit at the Karnataka Khadi Gramodyog Samyukta Sangha (Federation) situated at Bengeri in Hubballi and criticised the government’s decision of amending the Flag Code. However, the government implemented the amended rules and allowed non-Khadi material flags to be flown.