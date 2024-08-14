Khadi lovers push for reversal of ‘Flag Code of India’ amendment

Gandhians, Khadi lovers, the flag fraternity and others have been forcing the Union Government to withdraw the ‘Flag Code of India, 2022’ that allowed machine-made polyester and other synthetic material flags to be used.
To facilitate the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign, organised to mark Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, the Narendra Modi government amended the ‘Flag Code of India’ in December 2021. The amendment allows the national flag to be made from machine-made cotton, polyester, wool, silk, handspun, handwoven or khadi bunting flags. Additionally, the amendment also allows the flag to be flown during day and night.
Soon after the amendment, the Modi government received a slew of criticism from political parties, the general public and the flag fraternity. They alleged that the sanctity attached to the Khadi flag would be lost since Khadi and chakra symbolise the freedom struggle.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also visited the country’s only certified Khadi flag-making unit at the Karnataka Khadi Gramodyog Samyukta Sangha (Federation) situated at Bengeri in Hubballi and criticised the government’s decision of amending the Flag Code. However, the government implemented the amended rules and allowed non-Khadi material flags to be flown.
‘Protect sanctity’
Shivanand Shettar, former chairman of the Department of Gandhian Studies, Karnatak University, Dharwad, said the Khadi flag is a symbol of Swadeshi, self-reliance, self-esteem, and self-respect. The Khadi stipulation was there before independence also. Hence, Khadi was only being used to make the flags and only Khadi flags were allowed to be flown across the country and abroad too.
“The government allowing the use of non-Khadi flags is not good as people have been using flags made of polyester and other materials. The government should protect the sanctity of the flag by allowing only Khadi flags to be flown. The government should withdraw its Flag Code India, 2022 amendment,” he demanded.
While justifying the government’s decision, some leaders and individuals argued that Khadi flags are very costly and that people could not afford to hoist them during the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign.
‘Supply flags free of cost’
Political activist P H Neeralakeri said both State and Union Governments should give 90 per cent subsidy on Khadi flags and the governments should supply flags to all schools, colleges and government institutes free of cost. Any move to suppress the use of Khadi flags is not acceptable.
When there was a shortage of supply to meet the demand during Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, the government allowed polyester flags. Now, there is a good supply of Khadi flags and so, the demand has come down. Now, it is time for the government to withdraw the amendment, he noted.
Writer and Karnatak Vidyavardhak Sangh general secretary Shankar Halagatti said Khadi and Khadi flags are symbols of work culture. If the government continues to allow machine-made flags, multinational companies will start manufacturing flags and as a result, Khadi units will die.
Published 14 August 2024, 06:16 IST