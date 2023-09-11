Khandre asks officials to protect forests from encroachers

Forest Minister Eshwar B Khandre on Monday called upon the officials to take up removal of forest encroachments to reduce the man-animal conflict and save the environment.

The minister, along with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Housing Minister B Z Zameer Ahmed Khan, laid a wreath at the Forest Martyrs' Memorial at Aranya Bhavan on Monday.

"We have lost 57 personnel during their work to protect forests from timber mafia, poachers, wildfire and rescucing of wild animals. The real way to pay our respects to them is to ensure that these resources are protected," Khandre said.

Citing climate change and the consequent natural disasters, the minister said the department needs to commit to the cause of protecting the forests. He reiterated the need to protect Western Ghats for the welfare of Karnataka.