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Homeindiakarnataka

Kharge not keen on Karnataka CM post because of age factor: Rayareddi

Defending the state government’s policies, Rayareddi reminded everyone that Karnataka stood first in subsidies.
Last Updated : 21 May 2026, 00:31 IST
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Published 21 May 2026, 00:31 IST
CongressKarnatakaMallikarjunBasavaraj Rayareddi

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