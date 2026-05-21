Kharge not keen on Karnataka CM post because of age factor: Rayareddi

<p>Bengaluru: All India Congress Committee (AICC) president Mallikarjun Kharge is reluctant to become the Chief Minister of Karnataka owing to his advanced age, claimed Economic Advisor to CM Siddaramaiah and senior Congress leader Basavaraj Rayareddi on Wednesday.</p>.<p>Recounting the conversation he had with Kharge, Rayareddi said, “I apprised him of the current situation and issues concerning governance. I stressed the importance of ensuring effective governance in the state if we (Congress) are to retain power. I also urged him (Kharge) not to replace Siddaramaiah at this critical juncture. If change is inevitable, I suggested that he become the CM by dint of being the seniormost leader. But Kharge told me he did not want to become the CM owing to his age. He told me that Rahul Gandhi and he would take a decision.”</p>.<p>Batting for Siddaramaiah’s continuation in the CM’s post for the remainder of the term, Rayareddi said, “I feel Siddaramaiah will continue as the CM. I have not said I don’t want D K Shivakumar to become the CM. If Siddaramaiah continues, the state’s condition will be good. Otherwise, Kharge, with his vast experience and seniority should replace Siddaramaiah since the state would then have a Dalit CM.”</p>.Siddaramaiah will remain CM, in case of change, Kharge should replace: Rayareddy.<p><strong>Cabinet rejig</strong></p>.<p>The CM and the Congress high command need to take a decision on a possible reshuffle of the state Cabinet, said Rayareddi. “There are many seniors who need to be inducted into the Cabinet. I am a seven-time MLA. A Cabinet rejig will ensure the power is shared, and bring new energy, besides ushering in a different style of administration that benefits people,” opined Rayareddi.</p>.<p>Defending the state government’s policies, Rayareddi reminded everyone that Karnataka stood first in subsidies. “Nearly Rs 1.2 lakh crore has been distributed to the people through direct benefit transfer sans corruption. Nearly 1.25 crore women are getting Rs 2,000 every month, while 4.4 crore people are being given foodgrains free of cost,” he added.</p>