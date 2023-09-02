KHIR Park: Govt scouting for 2k acres near Bengaluru, says minister

The state government is looking for 2,000 acres of land near Bengaluru to set up a massive Knowledge, Health, Innovation & Research (KHIR) park, Industries Minister M B Patil announced on Friday.
Patil said the KHIR park would redefine Bengaluru's global standing by fostering the growth of cutting-edge knowledge institutions, healthcare facilities, innovation hubs, and research centres.
"In the first phase, 1,000 acres will be developed to house a world-class, state-of-the-art healthcare and advanced innovation and research facilities. This strategic initiative is expected to elevate Bengaluru's stature in the international arena as several people from foreign countries are coming to the city for treatment," Patil explained.
The minister said this at a news conference to mark his completion of 100 days in office.
Patil said that the government will initiate steps on a new Industrial Policy, which will focus on increasing exports. "We are forming an expert committee to prepare the new policy," he said.
Patil stressed the state government is in the process of forming 'Vision Groups' to drive growth in 10 priority sectors such as Aerospace & Defence, Machine Tools, ESDM, Pharmaceuticals, Core Manufacturing, Industry 5.0 and so on. The government is forming a 'Strategic Investment Committee' comprising experts, he said.
According to Patil, the government expects investments worth Rs 1 lakh crore to flow into the state and negotiations are on with over 20 potential investors.
In the last 100 days, Patil said, Karnataka signed investment pacts with the likes of Foxconn, JSW Energy, Tata Electronics, IBC and others worth Rs 60,000 crore promising to create 30,000 jobs.
The minister said that the industries department has also undertaken a survey of 217 industrial layouts across the state in order to know the exact status of these layouts. "The survey will also focus on encroachment of these layouts in order to take steps to reclaim the land," he said.
Meanwhile, while speaking at the 36th National Convention of Aerospace Engineers, Patil said that the state government has set a target of nearly doubling its defence production and increasing defence exports to Rs 25,000 crore by 2025.