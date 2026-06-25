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Homeindiakarnataka

KIADB likely to approve Rs 2.7 crore per acre for Devanahalli farmers

The decision was taken at a joint meeting of officials and landowners held in the city on Wednesday, which was presided over by KIADB Special Deputy Commissioner A N Raghunandan.
Last Updated : 24 June 2026, 23:48 IST
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Published 24 June 2026, 23:48 IST
Karnataka NewsDevanahalliKIADB

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