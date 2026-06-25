KIADB likely to approve Rs 2.7 crore per acre for Devanahalli farmers

<p>Bengaluru: KIThe Land Price Determination Advisory Committee has recommended a compensation of Rs 2.70 crore per acre to the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/kiadb">Karnataka Industrial Areas Development Board (KIADB) </a>for 120 acres of land in Gokare Bachenahalli and Hyadala villages of Channarayapatna Hobli in Devanahalli taluk, where landowners have voluntarily agreed to part with their land for industrial development.</p>.<p>The decision was taken at a joint meeting of officials and landowners held in the city on Wednesday, which was presided over by KIADB Special Deputy Commissioner A N Raghunandan.</p>.HD Kumaraswamy urges MSP for Karnataka mango farmers facing price crash.<p>Raghunandan said the recommendation would now be placed before the KIADB Board for approval. He added that landowners who do not wish to receive monetary compensation would have the option of obtaining 10,781 square feet of developed land in the industrial area for every acre of agricultural land acquired.</p>.<p>He noted that the farmers had voluntarily consented to the acquisition of their land and that a final notification under the provisions of the KIADB Act had been issued on June 16 and published in the official gazette. He further stated that the compensation recommended is the highest ever offered in the Devanahalli region.</p>