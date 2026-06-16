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Homeindiakarnataka

KIADB steps up land acquisition for industrial project in Karnataka's Chikkaballapur

The board has issued official notices to local farmers, giving details on fixed compensation packages.
Last Updated : 15 June 2026, 23:09 IST
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Published 15 June 2026, 23:09 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaChikkaballapurKIADB

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