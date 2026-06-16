KIADB steps up land acquisition for industrial project in Karnataka's Chikkaballapur

<p>Bengaluru: The Karnataka Industrial Areas Development Board (<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/kiadb">KIADB</a>) has expedited the land acquisition process for its massive industrial development project in Shidlaghatta taluk of Chikkaballapur district.</p>.<p>The board has issued official notices to local farmers, giving details on fixed compensation packages and demanding the immediate surrender of original property documents to clear the way for development.</p>.<p>According to official notifications, the board has finalised a tiered compensation structure based on proximity to major transport corridors for the proposed Sir M V Deep Tech Park. </p>.'Project should not damage party': Karnataka minister Jarkiholi flags concerns over Bidadi township.<p>The Special Land Acquisition Officer-2 of KIADB has detailed varying compensation rates depending heavily on the proximity of the land to the primary roadway.</p>.<p>Landowners in Taduru and Yannanguru villages whose properties fall within a 100-meter radius of the Jangamakote-Shidlaghatta main road have been offered a premium rate of Rs 1.55 crore per acre.</p>.<p>In contrast, interior lands within same villages, along with all notified survey numbers in Kotliganahalli village, have been priced at Rs 1.45 crore per acre.</p>.<p>Further inside the cluster, lands in Kolimi Hosuru village, spanning 119 acres, have been pegged at a lower rate of Rs 1.25 crore per acre.</p>.<p>To ease transition, the board has cleared an additional incentive of Rs 5 lakh per acre as a land conversion allowance for specific qualified landowners across these sectors.</p>.<p>The KIADB has issued a 15-day deadline from the date of receipt of notice for landowners who agree to fixed price to submit their consent letters.</p>.<p>Farmers who do not agree to the consent-based pricing mechanism have also been directed to file their formal written objections within the same 15-day window.</p>.<p>This push by KIADB comes amidst simmering tension in the region. Farmers in the Jangamakote hobli have been staging prolonged demonstrations outside the Chikkaballapur deputy commissioner’s office for over 90 days now, resisting the acquisition of nearly 2,823 acres of fertile agricultural land.</p>.<p>Local farmer bodies argue that the region is heavily dependent on sericulture and milk production, and forcing rapid industrialisation will displace thousands of rural livelihoods.</p>.<p>While KIADB has scaled up compensation offers to resolve deadlock, farmer groups maintain that the government’s market value remains heavily compromised compared to private real estate developments trailing into Chikkaballapur from North Bengaluru.</p>