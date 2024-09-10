KIADB to allot 25 acres in DB Pur for Science City

Bengaluru: The Karnataka Industrial Areas Development Board (KIADB) has agreed to allot 25 acres of its land to the government’s Science City Project, which will be a part of the second phase of the Adinarayana Hosahalli Industrial Area in Doddaballapur (DB Pur) in Bengaluru Rural district.

In its statement, KIADB expressed its readiness to hand the land over, and execute the lease-cum-sale agreement in accordance with the norms, once the Science City Project is approved by the Union Ministry of Culture.

In its letter of allotment, KIADB has pointed out that the Science City, once completed, would serve as an excellent educational and resource centre for students, teachers, and the public.

“Considering the relevance and importance of the project, KIADB is pleased to partner with and work towards establishment of Science City in association with the Union Ministry of Culture,” read the letter, adding that the land being allotted was in a strategic location not too far from Bengaluru city, which already houses a number of premier scientific and research institutions.