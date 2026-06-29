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Homeindiakarnataka

'...kick him out': Did Sadananda Gowda seek Vijayendra's ouster as Karnataka BJP chief? Viral audio sparks row

Sadananda Gowda denies allegation; says will speak if national leaders ask.
Last Updated : 29 June 2026, 11:14 IST
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Published 29 June 2026, 11:14 IST
Karnataka NewsBJPKarnatakaKarnataka PoliticsB Y VijayendraSadanand Gowda

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