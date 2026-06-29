'...kick him out': Did Sadananda Gowda seek Vijayendra's ouster as Karnataka BJP chief? Viral audio sparks row

<p>Bengaluru: An audio clip purportedly featuring former Chief Minister D<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/dv-sadananda-gowda"> V Sadananda Gowda</a> asking BJP State president <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/b-y-vijayendra">B Y Vijayendra</a> to be “kicked out” sent shockwaves across the saffron party’s State unit on Monday.</p><p>“Now, he’s (Vijayendra) completing three years of his president’s term by November. Why should we create another confusion for two months? Another two months we should push this and send him out… Then his term will also be over and no one can complain against the removal of the president, and here also there may not be any confusion inside the party. July, August, September.. October kick him out,” he is purportedly heard as saying in the clip.</p><p>Though the person on the other side has not yet been identified, he is referred to as “Pradeep ji”.</p>.'Had warned about possible cross-voting, state BJP leaders paid no heed': Sadananda Gowda on MLC polls.<p>However, Sadananda Gowda has denied the allegation against him. When asked if he would complain about the issue, the former Chief Minister said: “Why should I give (a complaint)? Is it my job everyday? This should be investigated. I did not say this should be closed. There are serious issues. A party’s internal issues should not be discussed in public.” </p><p>Gowda noted that he would clarify only if BJP national-level leaders speak to him.</p><p>The audio clip has come as a major embarrassment for the BJP, which is rattling from the cross-voting fiasco in the recently held Legislative Council election(11 BJP and JD(S) MLAs cross-voted for the Congress, while one BJP MLA cast an invalid vote in the polls). </p><p>Though the three-member fact-finding committee submitted its interim report, no official action has been taken so far against those who cross-voted.</p>.BJP fact-finding panel submits report on Karnataka MLC poll cross-voting .<p>Since then the Council polls fiasco, BJP leaders have spoken out on various issues, including voicing their disagreements about the State leadership. </p><p>Even though Vijayendra planned to have a legislature party meeting in the temple town of Dharmasthala, it was cancelled after opposition from some senior BJP leaders, including Rajajinagar MLA S Suresh Kumar, who took to social media to criticise the idea.</p>