Kids aged 6-16 account for 25% of dengue cases in Karnataka

Children in the age group of 6-16 years account for 25 per cent of the people affected by dengue in the state as on July 27 this year, according to the data released by the School Education Department.
Of the 17,227 people affected by dengue, 5,495 are school-going children as per the data shared by the department in a circular issued on Friday.
Considering the rise in dengue and chikungunya cases, the department has issued an advisory asking school authorities to take precautionary measures. The department has asked the School Development and Monitoring Committees (SDMC) to distribute mosquito repellent creams to children and ask them to apply the the same while coming to schools every day. The school authorities have been told to educate parents on taking their wards to doctors in case of any symptoms of dengue. Schools have also been asked to dispose the unused tyres of vehicles - accumulating water and turning into mosquito breeding ground.
“Dengue occurs due to the mosquito bite during the daytime and children spend most of the day in the schools. Therefore, it is necessary to take precautionary measures,” circular stated.
Published 16 August 2024, 22:54 IST