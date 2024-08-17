Kids aged 6-16 account for 25% of dengue cases in Karnataka

Considering the rise in dengue and chikungunya cases, the department has issued an advisory asking school authorities to take precautionary measures. The department has asked the School Development and Monitoring Committees (SDMC) to distribute mosquito repellent creams to children and ask them to apply the the same while coming to schools every day. The school authorities have been told to educate parents on taking their wards to doctors in case of any symptoms of dengue. Schools have also been asked to dispose the unused tyres of vehicles - accumulating water and turning into mosquito breeding ground.