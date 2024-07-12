Kingpins of Valmiki corp alleged scam still at large, says BJP leader C T Ravi

Chikkamagaluru: Only some of the players of the alleged scam in Maharshi Valmiki Scheduled Tribes Development Corporation have been trapped. The kingpins are yet to be traced. For that, the case should be handed over to the CBI, urged, MLC C T Ravi.

Addressing mediapersons, Ravi said that Siddaramaiah came to politics through 'Ahinda' but injustice has been meted out to Dalits by the Congress-led Karnataka government. He alleged that the CM has 'protected' the culprits and this is why the Enforcement Directorate had to come into the picture.

As this is an inter-state case, all the documents should be handed over to the CBI, he added.