Kingpins of Valmiki corp alleged scam still at large, says BJP leader C T Ravi

Chikkamagaluru: Only some of the players of the alleged scam in Maharshi Valmiki Scheduled Tribes Development Corporation have been trapped. The kingpins are yet to be traced. For that, the case should be handed over to the CBI, urged, MLC C T Ravi.
Addressing mediapersons, Ravi said that Siddaramaiah came to politics through 'Ahinda' but injustice has been meted out to Dalits by the Congress-led Karnataka government. He alleged that the CM has 'protected' the culprits and this is why the Enforcement Directorate had to come into the picture.
As this is an inter-state case, all the documents should be handed over to the CBI, he added.
Ravi further accused Siddaramaiah of using his caste identity to protect himself in the alleged MUDA scam. "Corrupt people have no caste as corruption itself is their caste. The CM should resign and cooperate with the investigation," he said. Mocking Siddaramaiah, Ravi asked if the CM expects the 'Mava' and 'Bhava' to felicitate him for such a colossal scam.
He recalled how Siddaramaiah mentioned the name of Shantaveri Gopalagowda, who had rejected the government site on the condition that the last needy person in the state should get the site first. But Siddaramaiah was trying justify the MUDA site scam in which his wife was allocated sites illegally, he alleged.
