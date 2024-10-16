KIOCL must pay Rs 1349 cr penalty, handover 3297 acre land: Eshwar Khandre

On September 11, 2023, DH had reported on the KIOCl writing to the forest department for ex-post facto approval for its violation in the Kudremukh sanctuary. Among the violations was the illegal raising of the height of Lakya dam in Chikkamagaluru's Kalasa Taluk, which illegally submerged about 700 acres of forest.

Union Minister for Heavy Industries H D Kumaraswamy had blamed the forest department for delaying the mining in the Devadari forest of Sandur in Ballari. He had also claimed that the KIOCL had paid Rs 500 crore for compensatory afforestation for the Devadari mining.

Khandre said contrary to Kuamraswamy's allegations, KIOCL has only paid about Rs 190 crore towards the mandatory compensatory afforestation. "However, this has nothing to do with the payment of the penalty. Clearing the pending payment and land transaction is a prerequisite for consideration of the Devadari project," he said.

The Devadari project has run into a controversy with conservationists opposing the idea of destroying a 992 acres of virgin forest and progressive felling of 99,000 trees. The state government had given approval for the project though the Forest Department had recommended that mining in the virgin forest should not be considered.