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KKRTC launches connecting buses to Kalaburagi airport

Kalaburagi bus depot-1 Divisional Controller S G Gangadhar, depot 2 Divisional Controller Basanthappa B M and others were present.
Last Updated : 10 June 2026, 01:16 IST
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Published 10 June 2026, 01:16 IST
Karnatakatravel

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