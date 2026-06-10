KKRTC launches connecting buses to Kalaburagi airport

<p>Kalaburagi: Close on the heels of resumption of passenger air services from Kalaburagi-Bengaluru from June 10, the KKRTC has launched a city bus service for the benefit of these passengers. After a gap of eight months, flight services are resuming between Kalaburagi-Bengaluru. </p>.<p>KKRTC chairman Arunkumar Patil launched the bus service at the Central bus stand here on Tuesday. "The bus service will be quite affordable than from hiring private taxis or even travelling in individual vehicles. Currently, the bus will leave from Central bus stand at 6 am to Kalaburagi airport through Sardar Vallabh Bhai Patel Circle, Annapurna Cross and Kharge Petrol Bunk. The bus will also fetch passengers arriving from Bengaluru to the city. There is no special fare on these buses," he clarified. </p>.Over 30 passengers injured as Dharmasthala-bound KKRTC bus overturns.<p>Kalaburagi bus depot-1 Divisional Controller S G Gangadhar, depot 2 Divisional Controller Basanthappa B M and others were present. </p>.<p>It may be recalled here that Kalaburagi airport officials had appealed to KKRTC officials to provide bus service to the airport from city.</p>