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Homeindiakarnataka

KMCRI performs its first robotic arthroplasty

According to KMCRI Director K F Kammar, this achievement establishes the institute as the first government hospital in the state to offer robot-assisted joint replacement service.
Last Updated : 01 July 2026, 21:17 IST
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Published 01 July 2026, 21:17 IST
Karnataka News

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