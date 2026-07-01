KMCRI performs its first robotic arthroplasty

<p>Hubballi: Karnataka Medical College and Research Institute (KMCRI) in Hubballi has successfully performed its first advanced robotic knee joint replacement (arthroplasty) surgery on a 55-year-old female patient.</p>.<p>According to KMCRI Director K F Kammar, this achievement establishes the institute as the first government hospital in the state to offer robot-assisted joint replacement service.</p>.<p>Speaking to reporters here on Wednesday, Orthopeadics Department Head Dr S F Kammar said the female patient visited their institute about three weeks ago with grade-4 severe arthritis in her left leg. After undergoing several tests and medication, it was decided that the patient needs knee replacement surgery. </p>.<p>Meanwhile, the department got a robotic knee arthroplasty system, and it was decided to perform robot-assisted surgery on the female patient, he noted.</p>.<p>On Monday (June 29) surgery was performed by a team of doctors led by Dr S F Kammar, assisted by Dr A A Hosandagi, Dr Vinay Pawar, Dr Mrityunjay Battur and Dr Vikas Tigadi, the anaesthesia team Dr Jyoti B and Raghavendra Bosle and postgraduate students.</p>.<p>“The very next day after the surgery, the patient was able to walk with the help of a walker. Meanwhile, physiotherapy courses have started. Now the patient is fine and recovering. Within four days, the patient will be discharged, and she can lead normal life like before after completion of physiotherapy,” he explained.</p>.<p>Director Dr K F Kammar said the robotic machine is used to cut the bone for the replacement of an artificial knee. Using a robot in the surgeries helps in cutting bones with more precision and accuracy.</p>.<p>The cost of knee replacement surgery in the private hospital is around Rs 3 lakh to Rs 3.5 lakh. At KMCRI the surgery was performed free of cost under the Ayushman Bharat - Arogya Karnataka (AB-ArK) scheme. “Along with the machine, we have received 100 artificial knees, and the surgeries will be done free of cost. We will urge the government to supply artificial knees under AB-ArK or other schemes so the institute can continue to perform the surgeries free of cost,” Dr Kammar said.</p>.<p>Cut-off box - Cashless week The KMCRI will observe cashless days from July 6 to 10 between 9:00 am and 1:00 pm where all transactions will be done digitally. To promote digital transactions and to reduce cash handling the institute has decided to observe a cashless week KMCRI Director K F Kammar said.</p>.<p>Cut-off box - New machine The Orthopaedics Department at KMCRI has installed the robotic machine three weeks ago. The machine was procured at the cost of Rs 2.79 crore. The institute has been getting several patients with knee pain. From three to five knee replacement surgeries are carried out every month in the hospital. </p>